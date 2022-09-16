Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: Tones Drops Addictive New Single “Got That Bling”

Hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Tones has made it his mission to put his unique spin on dance music. Quickly gaining a reputation for his electrifying live sets, Tones is thriving and making waves in the tech house scene. Riding high from his current hot streak of successful releases, Tones returns with another addictive single to add to his ever-growing arsenal of bangers. The perfect track to blast when you’re feeling yourself, “Got That Bling” is the ultimate hype anthem with an addictive bassline, crisp percussions, and vocals that will live in your head rent-free after the first listen.

Enjoy Tones’ latest single below, and keep an eye out for more tunes from him soon as he continues to carve out his niche in the EDM community.

Tones – Got That Bling | Stream

