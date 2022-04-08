Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Wenzday and Bingewatch Channel LA’s Underground for “Shake”

Following her mau5trap debut with “The One,” Bay Area-native and LA-based artist Wenzday teamed up with LA’s underground sensation Bingewatch for their aptly-titled single “Shake.” A four-on-the-floor delight with geometric sound design, this club-ready thrasher arrives via hau5trap.

From her early beginnings at the prestigious ICON Collective, to her timely coalescing with Dash Radio, Wenzday is a jack-of-all-trades. The multi-hyphenate cut her teeth on the sounds of the underground before catapulting into stardom. A synergistic collaboration designed for the dancefloor, Wenzday taps fellow LA producer and champion of LA’s dance scene Bingewatch as her co-writer and collaborator for “Shake.”

Inspired by the fringes of the Los Angeles underground, “Shake” is teeming with tech-house cadences and accessible, melodic nuances. A fiery club cut made for warehouse romps and sinful indulgence, “Shake” is a culmination of LA’s underground dance scene. A testament to the tandem’s artistic chemistry and growing influence on the West Coast, “Shake” is an impressive hau5trap debut for the pair.

