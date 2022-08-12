LISTEN: M4SONIC Unveils New Single “Real Life”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

M4SONIC is one of the hottest rising EDM artists in the game and his new single “Real Life” is a testament to his finesse. Beaming with mysterious sensibilities, “Real Life” is a mid-tempo delight with glistening synths, divine feminine vocals, and other-worldly finishes.

“Real Life” marks a departure from his previous works as he enters a new era of style inspired by Kaskade, Deadmau5, Tim Bergling, Adrian Lux, Morgan Page and Eric Prydz. A return to form and a homage to the pioneers who inspired him to become the artist he is today, M4SONIC’s “Real Life” is at once familiar and original. An easy-on-the-ears listening experience, this intricate slice of electronic heaven is an instant classic.

