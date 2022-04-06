Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Hong Kong Artist Zight Gets Ready For The Summer With ‘Number One’

Hong Kong Artist Zight Gets Ready For The Summer With ‘Number One’

by Leave a Comment

Hong Kong based artist Zight may sound to some like a relatively new player in the music scene, but his production quality proves that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Now he has released another EDM/house banger with ‘Number One’ together with BOOTY LEAK and featuring the amazing Adam Christopher on the vocals.

Zight

With a colorful sonic palette of euphoric synths, chunky rhythms and Adam Christopher’s transfixing voice, ‘Number One’ grounds itself in themes of self-belief and actualization.

Zight is an emerging EDM artist hailing from Hong Kong. His previous singles (Fly Away, Everybody Keep Running) have accumulated over 4 million streams altogether on Youtube and Spotify in the past year.

The single sees the Hong Kong-based songwriter, composer, and electronic music producer team up with the majestic vocal stylings of Adam Christopher. Number One incorporates a smorgasbord of influences – featuring ‘90s ravey piano stabs, catchy legato synth leads and a bedrock of chunky EDM rhythms that keep the track’s danceability high.

Number One is also be accompanied by a music video shot by award-winning director Brad Day of DEFY Productions. The video features a stylish and cinematic backdrop of Formula One cars racing off into the sunset, which beautifully matches the high-octane vibe of Zight’s track. Sinds the release on March 25th, the music video already gathered over 200,000 views.

“I’m a big fan of the video game franchises “Need For Speed”. For so many years I have been dreaming of making a song that can be heard in the game when I’m driving recklessly, 200 miles per hour, racing in the streets.”

Zight

Zight, BOOTY LEAK – Number One (feat. Adam Christopher) | Stream below

Hong Kong Artist Zight Gets Ready For The Summer With ‘Number One’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend