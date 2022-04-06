Hong Kong Artist Zight Gets Ready For The Summer With ‘Number One’

Hong Kong based artist Zight may sound to some like a relatively new player in the music scene, but his production quality proves that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Now he has released another EDM/house banger with ‘Number One’ together with BOOTY LEAK and featuring the amazing Adam Christopher on the vocals.

With a colorful sonic palette of euphoric synths, chunky rhythms and Adam Christopher’s transfixing voice, ‘Number One’ grounds itself in themes of self-belief and actualization.

Zight is an emerging EDM artist hailing from Hong Kong. His previous singles (Fly Away, Everybody Keep Running) have accumulated over 4 million streams altogether on Youtube and Spotify in the past year.

The single sees the Hong Kong-based songwriter, composer, and electronic music producer team up with the majestic vocal stylings of Adam Christopher. Number One incorporates a smorgasbord of influences – featuring ‘90s ravey piano stabs, catchy legato synth leads and a bedrock of chunky EDM rhythms that keep the track’s danceability high.

Number One is also be accompanied by a music video shot by award-winning director Brad Day of DEFY Productions. The video features a stylish and cinematic backdrop of Formula One cars racing off into the sunset, which beautifully matches the high-octane vibe of Zight’s track. Sinds the release on March 25th, the music video already gathered over 200,000 views.

“I’m a big fan of the video game franchises “Need For Speed”. For so many years I have been dreaming of making a song that can be heard in the game when I’m driving recklessly, 200 miles per hour, racing in the streets.” Zight

