LISTEN: Marc Straight Unveils “Still Here” Ahead of LP

After releasing its debut single in late 2021, Marc Straight is back to continue journeying through his Beauty In Transience LP. “Still Here” is the second and final offering ahead of the release of Straight’s forthcoming album, and is out now wherever you find your sounds.

Combining moving melodic performance with striking vocal charm, Marc Straight pulls at heartstrings in his latest. “’Still Here’ is about trusting in someone, even through difficult times,” explains Straight on his new single. “It’s about knowing that even when your world is falling apart, you still have them by your side so you can endure anything. This was one of the first songs I made for the album so it’s pretty much one of the only optimistic parts of ‘Beauty In Transience.'”

Beauty In Transience is set to release on Friday, March 18, and is the 9th studio album from Straight. In tandem with the release of his LP, Straight is also set to release “Rhapsody,” a VR-style rhythm game featuring all tracks from his LP.

Stream “Still Here” wherever you find your music here, or check it out below on Spotify.

