Fred Again… Teams up With Swedish House Mafia and Future for “Turn On The Lights Again”

I think it’s safe to say that Fred Again… is on a hot streak. After bursting onto the scene during Covid and fresh off his first year of minimal touring he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

His newest tune, “Turn On The Lights Again..” is not for the faint of heart. Fred Again… has pumped out some absolutely gorgeous songs – but this one is strictly for dark rooms and dancing.

What started with ripping a sample from Future‘s “Turn On The Lights” turned into an impromptu collaboration session with Swedish House Mafia for the final product. If the song sounds familiar it’s because the song went absolutely viral on Tik Tok and was also used by French Football Team PSG to announce their Summer Signing.

Fred Again  & Swedish House Mafia – Turn On The Lights again.. (Ft. Future) | Stream

[Photo By Theo Batterham]

