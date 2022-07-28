Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Niko The Kid Releases Wonderfully Nostalgic House Tune, “Fine”

You may not know the name Niko The Kid yet but if this song is any sign then you are going to get to know him very soon. The Atlanta native has produced for NBA Youngboy and is even credited as a writer on Odesza’s hit tune, “Higher Ground.”

“Fine” brings the familiarity of 2022’s house percussion while combining with some magical synths that just feel like a warm hug within the party. Check out the full track below

Niko The Kid & Otica – Fine ft. Hera | Stream

