After almost five years ODESZA is finally back with a new full length solo studio album. The Last Goodbye is the follow up to 2017’s ultra successful A Moment Part.

Through the first listen there is one thing that sticks out over other ODESZA albums is the amount of house influence absolutely dripping over this album – which if you heard the singles is no surprise. In a message that ODESZA themselves shared on their Discord channel they said –

“Every album we will always try new things. Forever. That’s what makes music fun. and the next one will be different too. And in a way this was a return to our roots. We started with slow house stuff. All we ask is you wait for the whole album and give it some time before you make any hard opinions about it. <3

But that’s not to say that fans of ODESZA’s more ethereal, mythical sounds will be disappointed. Songs like “North Garden” and “All My Life” will have you floating to a dreamier place. It had me saying “Holy shit this is a pretty song.”

If anyone thought that ODESZA was going to fall off after taking a break, they couldn’t be more wrong. But long time ODESZA fans know that the album doesn’t really come to life until they get a chance to perform it live. This upcoming tour might have to be slapped with a “MUST CATCH” tag. Check out the full album below.

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About ODESZA Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

ODESZA Releases Fourth Studio Album, “The Last Goodbye”