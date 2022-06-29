LISTEN: ODESZA Drops Vibrant NO.SLEEP Mix. 13

With their highly-anticipated new album, The Last Goodbye, due out on July 22, ODESZA is bringing their NO.SLEEP mix series back to life. Back with the 13th edition of the series, this high-energy mix is perfect for when you want to dance the night away with your friends. Vibrant and full of energy NO.SLEEP 13 is the mix you didn’t know you needed. Stream the new NO.SLEEP mix from ODESZA now.

