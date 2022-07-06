Pasta-loving dubstep superstar Spag Heddy returns with his highly-anticipated bootleg of Lil Jon’s high-octane record with Styles & Complete and BAILO, “Fuccboi.” Having developed his own unique bass and sound design over the years, the Dutch-born producer and DJ once again brings the heat with this brutal bass cut.

Displaying a creative sonical twist on BAILO and SNC’s original production, Spag Heddy decorates the track with decimating basses, war-ready vocals, and abrasive snares. Having proved his hit-making abilities with chart-topping originals and remixes, this long-awaited remix is a grandeur addition to Spag’s already impressive musical arsenal. With a heap of industry-wide support from notable bass curators such as Excision, NGHTMRE,SLANDER, and several others, “Fuccboi” has been rinsed across main stages and smaller stages alike for years. Out now, the remix is finally available for everyone’s listening pleasure.

Aside from being the quintessential headbanger anthem, Spag’s “Fuccboi” remix points to the conversation surrounding bootlegging within the electronic community. Regarded by some to have a negative connotation, plenty of emerging and established artists alike argue that bootlegging is an irreplaceable element of production culture, and gives creatives the chance to further cultivate their artistry and the scene as a whole.

Whether you’re a fan of bootlegs or not, one thing is for certain: this remix is one you won’t be able to escape this summer. With Spag Heddy wrapping up his headline international Saucy Summer 2022 tour, we can hopefully expect an incoming barrage of new tunes from the dubstep don.

LISTEN: Spag Heddy Gets Saucy with a Remix of Lil Jon’s “Fuccboi”