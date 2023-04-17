Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Dubstep Maestro Spag Heddy Teases Debut Album “The Noodle Effect” with Apologetic Single ‘Sorry’

LISTEN: Dubstep Maestro Spag Heddy Teases Debut Album “The Noodle Effect” with Apologetic Single ‘Sorry’

by Leave a Comment

Acclaimed dubstep mainstay Spag Heddy is giving fans a sneak peek of his highly anticipated debut album, “The Noodle Effect,” thanks to the release of the project’s first single, “Sorry.” Released via his own label Tomato Bass, the track serves as a heartfelt apology to his fans for the delayed release of the album, originally slated for 2022. However, with the nostalgic sonic journey that “Sorry” offers, filled with Spag Heddy’s signature “low key” style dubstep featuring distorted melodies, vocals, a slow-driving bassline, and cheeky elements, fans are likely to forgive him quickly. “Sorry” is just the first of 15 brand-new tracks that will be featured on “The Noodle Effect,” hinting at the exciting content that Spag Heddy has in store for his listeners. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Spag Heddy – Sorry | Stream

LISTEN: Dubstep Maestro Spag Heddy Teases Debut Album “The Noodle Effect” with Apologetic Single ‘Sorry’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend