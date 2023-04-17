Acclaimed dubstep mainstay Spag Heddy is giving fans a sneak peek of his highly anticipated debut album, “The Noodle Effect,” thanks to the release of the project’s first single, “Sorry.” Released via his own label Tomato Bass, the track serves as a heartfelt apology to his fans for the delayed release of the album, originally slated for 2022. However, with the nostalgic sonic journey that “Sorry” offers, filled with Spag Heddy’s signature “low key” style dubstep featuring distorted melodies, vocals, a slow-driving bassline, and cheeky elements, fans are likely to forgive him quickly. “Sorry” is just the first of 15 brand-new tracks that will be featured on “The Noodle Effect,” hinting at the exciting content that Spag Heddy has in store for his listeners. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

