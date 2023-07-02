Spag Heddy has been a leader and innovator within the bass music scene for over a decade, and now the Dutch-born and Barcelona residing producer is embarking on his next musical chapter thanks to The Noodle Effect, the artist’s brand new album that marks a significant departure from the type of bass music we’re used to hearing from Spag Heddy. With a fusion of experimental elements and intricate sound design, the impressive LP takes Spag Heddy’s signature sound to new heights, pushing boundaries and introducing longtime and new fans alike to a whole new side of Spag Heddy’s artistry. In this RTT exclusive interview, we delve into the producer’s inspiration behind the album as well as his creative process and what it means to make timeless music. Stream The Noodle Effect via Spotify below and be sure to catch Spag Heddy playing at a city near you.

Can you talk about the inspiration behind your debut album, “The Noodle Effect,” and how it represents a departure from your previous headbanging dubstep style?

I don’t think I’ll ever stop making headbanging music, but yeah with the album I definitely wanted to take a step aside and show the world what else I’ve got going on in my head these days. I got the idea for the album about 5 years ago. It was the time my wife and I planned to start a family and it put things into a new perspective for me. I was also at a point in my career where things were quite stable and I had the time and opportunity to do something else than just fast paced dropping EPs and singles. Shelf time of releases is short (and getting shorter) and I felt the desire to make something else, something that lasts longer.

You mention wanting to showcase a wider range of music genres with this album. Could you elaborate more on the different genres or styles utilized in “The Noodle Effect”?

There are a number of tracks that don’t revolve around heavy basses, unlike my usual releases. It’s nothing extreme but I went for a few different tempos, focused on melody/vibe, and worked with vocalists. No groundbreaking stuff at all but it’s very likely most people in my fanbase didn’t see that coming.

Some of the tracks on the album have been years in the making, while others are brand new. How did you approach the blending of older and newer productions to create a cohesive body of work?

Well, there were many more tracks that I made and would have liked to put on the album but since there were so many I had to make a selection, and with the song choice and track order I think it really came together as an album. I tried finding a flow in the tracklist that would show variety and contrast between songs, but sort

of have the same overall feel. This process took a while but was perhaps the most important to make a cohesive body of work. The older tracks proved especially difficult because my production techniques and quality have changed/improved over the years.

You mentioned rediscovering your love and motivation to create melodic and timeless music through this project. Can you discuss the creative process and challenges you encountered while exploring these new musical directions?

I’m not gonna lie it’s pretty tough for me making ‘drops’ without basslines. My whole career took off for a big part because of my wobble basses and distorted high-pitched screech leads. Wobble basses are like the vocalists of dubstep music and that’s been my go-to technique for a long time. It’s refreshing to not have to worry about how heavy a drop impact is though. But this was easier said than done, for me. I think what made me accomplish it was by mentally taking a step away from the EDM scene, not thinking about dance floors and crowd reactions, and just making what I wanna make in that moment.

The album’s title, “The Noodle Effect,” has a dual meaning related to your artistic brand and the concept of becoming timeless. Could you delve deeper into the symbolism behind this title and how it reflects your growth as an artist?

Being timeless means to be remembered. I think I was on a path of just making music that was momentary, made for a short impact, rather than making something that truly meant something and had soul. When you ask my fanbase what songs they enjoy most, a huge group will mention old song titles, which is understandable because there is some nostalgia for the early days of dubstep involved, but still, it makes a big impression on me, and I realized that in the end that’s what matters the most; to be remembered. If I’m gonna make music I wanna make music that first of all I enjoy, but also hopefully leaves a mark in the world.

