Renowned bass producer Spag Heddy makes a remarkable comeback with his latest single, “Never Thought,” featuring the talents of Micah Martin from The Zealots band. Departing from his signature intensive bass and unique house sounds, Spag explores new territory in this track which serves as a captivating exploration of human emotion and melody. The song captivates listeners from the start with its wistful vocals and enchanting piano melodies, gradually building up to a cinematic dubstep-style drop enhanced by gritty synth effects. “Never Thought” stands as Spag Heddy’s most emotionally charged release to date, a sentiment shared by the artist himself. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Spag Heddy – Never Thought | Steam

LISTEN: Spag Heddy Delivers Cathartic, Emotional ‘Never Thought’ Single Ahead of Debut Album