Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Spag Heddy Delivers Cathartic, Emotional ‘Never Thought’ Single Ahead of Debut Album

LISTEN: Spag Heddy Delivers Cathartic, Emotional ‘Never Thought’ Single Ahead of Debut Album

by Leave a Comment

Renowned bass producer Spag Heddy makes a remarkable comeback with his latest single, “Never Thought,” featuring the talents of Micah Martin from The Zealots band. Departing from his signature intensive bass and unique house sounds, Spag explores new territory in this track which serves as a captivating exploration of human emotion and melody. The song captivates listeners from the start with its wistful vocals and enchanting piano melodies, gradually building up to a cinematic dubstep-style drop enhanced by gritty synth effects. “Never Thought” stands as Spag Heddy’s most emotionally charged release to date, a sentiment shared by the artist himself. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Spag Heddy – Never Thought | Steam

LISTEN: Spag Heddy Delivers Cathartic, Emotional ‘Never Thought’ Single Ahead of Debut Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend