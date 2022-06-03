Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Debuts This Summer in Kansas City featuring RL Grime, Slander, Jai Wolf + More

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Debuts This Summer in Kansas City featuring RL Grime, Slander, Jai Wolf + More

by Leave a Comment

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival is Kansas City’s latest and freshest new music festival slated to take place at Children’s Mercy Park on June 24th and 25th. Courtesy of Project Laing, the 2-day event boasts a stacked lineup featuring RTT favorites such as RL Grime, Slander, Ekali, and Jai Wolf just to name a few. There are also a handful of talented rap and pop acts on the billing which makes for a unique and eclectic mix of artists. Check out the full lineup below and cop some tickets available now for purchase.

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Tickets + Info

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Debuts This Summer in Kansas City featuring RL Grime, Slander, Jai Wolf + More

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend