ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival is Kansas City’s latest and freshest new music festival slated to take place at Children’s Mercy Park on June 24th and 25th. Courtesy of Project Laing, the 2-day event boasts a stacked lineup featuring RTT favorites such as RL Grime, Slander, Ekali, and Jai Wolf just to name a few. There are also a handful of talented rap and pop acts on the billing which makes for a unique and eclectic mix of artists. Check out the full lineup below and cop some tickets available now for purchase.

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Tickets + Info

ÜLÉ Music & Arts Festival Debuts This Summer in Kansas City featuring RL Grime, Slander, Jai Wolf + More