Electric Forest Adds 39 Artists to 2023 Lineup including STS9, Dabin, Dr. Fresch & More

As summer starts creeping closer and festival season turns into something tangible as opposed to just an event in the Summer you have tickets to. Each day the excitement becomes more and more real.

Electric Forest already dropped phase 1 of their lineup featuring heavy hitters like Zeds Dead, Illenium, ODESZA, Madeon, and more. But we know that a festival is much more than the headliners so they released 39 more artists that are slated to join the magic of Electric Forest.

Some of our favorite artists like Dabin, Dr. Fresch, Kasbo, and, MEMBA are just 4 of the 39 newly added artists. Check out the full lineup below!

[Photo Courtesy of Electric Forest]

