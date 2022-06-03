Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: SHADES Drop Sinister New Single "Dark Wing" + Announce Upcoming LP

Putting the finishing touches on a run of sold-out U.S. tour dates, the acclaimed duo known simply as Shades (Alix Perez and Eprom) are proud to share their newest single in “Dark Wing.” This is the first single off of their upcoming album, From a Vein— slated for a late-summer release on Perez’s acclaimed 1985 Music imprint. The forthcoming 14-track LP marks the pair’s first full-length album since In Praise Of Darkness, released on Deadbeats in 2018. 

A weighty piece of far-left-field halftime, “Dark Wing” is an uncompromising trip through the very lowest ends of the sonic spectrum. It’s a track that’s menacing by design, with celestial chords and alluringly eerie drum breaks leading listeners into an urgent descent through filthy low-end fervor. Primed to take their experimental approach to new heights, the single and forthcoming full-length album showcases Shades’ sonic innovation, production prowess, and raw energy; further cementing the duo as two of the most exciting and inventive in contemporary bass music. 

