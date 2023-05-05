Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Eprom Unleashes Captivating New Heater, “The Circle”

LISTEN: Eprom Unleashes Captivating New Heater, “The Circle”

by Leave a Comment

Eprom has just released the third single off of his highly anticipated 2023 album “Syntheism”. According to Eprom’s twitter, this will be the final single released before the album. He also tweeted in early march that he has been, “working on the biggest project of his life”. Soon after, he released the jaw-dropping trailer, unveiling that the concept album is centered around dystopian mega-corporations. “Syntheism” will be Eprom’s first LP release in 9 years.

The artist’s abstract composition coupled with his unprecedented sound design skills have made him one of the revolutionaries of experimental/west coast bass. Eprom’s new track “The Circle” is streaming on Spotify now. Also be sure to check out an insane live clip of him playing the song during one of his “Live Robotics” performances below. Tune in for any further news regarding his upcoming album, “Syntheism”.

LISTEN: Eprom Unleashes Captivating New Heater, “The Circle”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend