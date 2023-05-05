LISTEN: Eprom Unleashes Captivating New Heater, “The Circle”

Eprom has just released the third single off of his highly anticipated 2023 album “Syntheism”. According to Eprom’s twitter, this will be the final single released before the album. He also tweeted in early march that he has been, “working on the biggest project of his life”. Soon after, he released the jaw-dropping trailer, unveiling that the concept album is centered around dystopian mega-corporations. “Syntheism” will be Eprom’s first LP release in 9 years.

The artist’s abstract composition coupled with his unprecedented sound design skills have made him one of the revolutionaries of experimental/west coast bass. Eprom’s new track “The Circle” is streaming on Spotify now. Also be sure to check out an insane live clip of him playing the song during one of his “Live Robotics” performances below. Tune in for any further news regarding his upcoming album, “Syntheism”.

