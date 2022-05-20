LISTEN: MADEAUX is Back With Brooding House Banger “Revolution”

Following “Something Real” – the lead single to his forthcoming album Near Life Experience, Miami’s own MADEAUX returns with his new single “Revolution.” Leaning back into his club style, MADEAUX’s latest is a more familiar listen than its punkish predecessor.
“Revolution” is a call to arms equipped with his signature vocal brood teeming over industrial house nuances and dark, techno breaks. A slick, sophisticated number emblazoned with the artist’s passionate philosophy, the track arrives promptly at a time when a revolution may be our only hope.
MADEAUX – Revolution | Stream
