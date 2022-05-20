Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: MADEAUX is Back With Brooding House Banger “Revolution”

LISTEN: MADEAUX is Back With Brooding House Banger “Revolution”

by Leave a Comment

Following “Something Real” – the lead single to his forthcoming album Near Life Experience, Miami’s own MADEAUX returns with his new single “Revolution.” Leaning back into his club style, MADEAUX’s latest is a more familiar listen than its punkish predecessor.

“Revolution” is a call to arms equipped with his signature vocal brood teeming over industrial house nuances and dark, techno breaks. A slick, sophisticated number emblazoned with the artist’s passionate philosophy, the track arrives promptly at a time when a revolution may be our only hope.

MADEAUX – Revolution | Stream

LISTEN: MADEAUX is Back With Brooding House Banger “Revolution”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend