LISTEN: Whethan Unleashes Anticipated New Rap-Infused Album, “MIDNIGHT”

It’s been two years since Whethan released his Fantasy album, and while he’s released a few singles over the past two years, we’re excited to dive into his new album MIDNIGHT. With a total of 9-tracks, MIDNIGHT is a fun trap experience infused with Whethan’s signature electronic vibes scattered throughout with features from midwxst, Yeat, Matt Ox, Kamiyada, Slump6s, glaive, Reo Cragun, and more. Peep the full album below and let us know which tracks you liked the most in the comments.

