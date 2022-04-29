Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Whethan Unleashes Anticipated New Rap-Infused Album, “MIDNIGHT”

It’s been two years since Whethan released his Fantasy album, and while he’s released a few singles over the past two years, we’re excited to dive into his new album MIDNIGHT.   With a total of 9-tracks, MIDNIGHT is a fun trap experience infused with Whethan’s signature electronic vibes scattered throughout with features from midwxstYeatMatt OxKamiyadaSlump6sglaiveReo Cragun, and more. Peep the full album below and let us know which tracks you liked the most in the comments.  

Whethan – MIDNIGHT | Stream

