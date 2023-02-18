Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nytrix Unleashes Self-Sung Progressive House Heater “Midnight” featuring LINK

Rising artist Nytrix is back with another stellar Dim Mak release in “Midnight,” a progressive house record that also features intoxicating vocals courtesy of LINK. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with ethereal vocals and ominous melodies, leaving listeners with a sense of awe before delivering an undulating bassline that will give you no choice but to start dancing. This is certainly a genre-bending track and we can’t wait to hear were this multi-talented act takes his unique sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming “Midnight” via Spotify and be sure to follow both artists on socials if you’re not already.

Nytrix – Midnight (feat. LINK) | Stream

