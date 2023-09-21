Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » FEATURE: Getting to Know Decorated Dance Music Producer LAXX

FEATURE: Getting to Know Decorated Dance Music Producer LAXX

by Leave a Comment

James Churchill, also known as LAXX and LINK, is an skilled dance music producer celebrated for his groundbreaking and boundary-pushing music. With already a decorated career under his belt – including a prominent presence in both the dubstep and hard dance communities. Under LINK, Churchill stands as a prominent figure in the world of hard dance music. His unique interpretation of the genre has resulted in him having tracks released by esteemed labels such as NIGHTMODE, BASSCON, Welcome Record, and others. LINK’s music serves as an embodiment of the fervor and vitality he injects into his live shows, where he captivates and energizes the audience, leaving them with a contagious smile while they dance the night away.

Under LAXX, James has been a pioneering force in the scene since his adolescence. In 2014, the producer introduced himself to the world on Never Say Die Records with the ‘Step One’ EP, initiating a beloved series embraced by ravers globally. This annual tradition continued until the release of ‘Step Four’ in 2017. In 2018, LAXX unveiled his inaugural full-length album, ‘Fake Friends,’ which not only showcased the diverse influences that drive his creative spirit but also made an indelible mark in the realm of bass music. In 2022, he delighted his fans with an official remix of Zomboy’s ‘Dead Man Walking,’ further cementing his status as a leading figure in the genre.

The sky is clearly the limit as Churchill continues to grow both of these projects and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his unique style next. In the meantime, check out some of LAXX/LINK’s music below and be sure to follow the artist on socials if you’re not already.

Follow LAXX

Soundcloud | Spotify | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

FEATURE: Getting to Know Decorated Dance Music Producer LAXX

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend