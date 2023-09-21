James Churchill, also known as LAXX and LINK, is an skilled dance music producer celebrated for his groundbreaking and boundary-pushing music. With already a decorated career under his belt – including a prominent presence in both the dubstep and hard dance communities. Under LINK, Churchill stands as a prominent figure in the world of hard dance music. His unique interpretation of the genre has resulted in him having tracks released by esteemed labels such as NIGHTMODE, BASSCON, Welcome Record, and others. LINK’s music serves as an embodiment of the fervor and vitality he injects into his live shows, where he captivates and energizes the audience, leaving them with a contagious smile while they dance the night away.

Under LAXX, James has been a pioneering force in the scene since his adolescence. In 2014, the producer introduced himself to the world on Never Say Die Records with the ‘Step One’ EP, initiating a beloved series embraced by ravers globally. This annual tradition continued until the release of ‘Step Four’ in 2017. In 2018, LAXX unveiled his inaugural full-length album, ‘Fake Friends,’ which not only showcased the diverse influences that drive his creative spirit but also made an indelible mark in the realm of bass music. In 2022, he delighted his fans with an official remix of Zomboy’s ‘Dead Man Walking,’ further cementing his status as a leading figure in the genre.

The sky is clearly the limit as Churchill continues to grow both of these projects and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his unique style next. In the meantime, check out some of LAXX/LINK’s music below and be sure to follow the artist on socials if you’re not already.

Follow LAXX

Soundcloud | Spotify | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

FEATURE: Getting to Know Decorated Dance Music Producer LAXX