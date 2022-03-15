Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Shlump Unleashes Mind-Bending ‘Forever’ Single Alongside New Bass EP via WAKAAN

PREMIERE: Shlump Unleashes Mind-Bending ‘Forever’ Single Alongside New Bass EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

At long last Shlump has finally unveiled his anticipated WAKAAN-released EP, Drift Away. The four-track project opens strongly with ‘Forever,’ which is already one of the most impressive and heaviest bangers of the year. The track does a great job in building a crazy amount of energy and tension before dropping into alien bass madness. As you’ll hear below, Shlump’s inventive sound design and psychedelic production style are on full display and really help set the tone for the rest of his impressive EP. With so much bass music around today, ‘Forever’ keeps things fresh and exciting and we can’t imagine how crazy hearing this track at the festival mainstage would be. Check out the single via Spotify and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this EP.

“This EP really came together on its own. The songs were created around the same time in my life and mesh together really well. We all have ideas of what we are doing with our lives and that create purpose and meaning, but sometimes I feel like it is equally important to not try so hard and to let things happen. From one part of life to the next, we drift away – not running and at the same time not staying still.”– Shlump

Shlump – Forever | Stream

Shlump – Drift Away (EP) | Stream

PREMIERE: Shlump Unleashes Mind-Bending ‘Forever’ Single Alongside New Bass EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend