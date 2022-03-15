At long last Shlump has finally unveiled his anticipated WAKAAN-released EP, Drift Away. The four-track project opens strongly with ‘Forever,’ which is already one of the most impressive and heaviest bangers of the year. The track does a great job in building a crazy amount of energy and tension before dropping into alien bass madness. As you’ll hear below, Shlump’s inventive sound design and psychedelic production style are on full display and really help set the tone for the rest of his impressive EP. With so much bass music around today, ‘Forever’ keeps things fresh and exciting and we can’t imagine how crazy hearing this track at the festival mainstage would be. Check out the single via Spotify and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this EP.

“This EP really came together on its own. The songs were created around the same time in my life and mesh together really well. We all have ideas of what we are doing with our lives and that create purpose and meaning, but sometimes I feel like it is equally important to not try so hard and to let things happen. From one part of life to the next, we drift away – not running and at the same time not staying still.”– Shlump

Shlump – Forever | Stream

Shlump – Drift Away (EP) | Stream

PREMIERE: Shlump Unleashes Mind-Bending ‘Forever’ Single Alongside New Bass EP via WAKAAN