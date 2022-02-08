Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

‘Drift Away’ with Shlump’s New Mind-Bending Bass Single via WAKAAN

Shlump’s first release of the year is finally here, taking the form of ‘Drift Away,’ a high-octane new single arriving via WAKAAN. As expected, the producer’s signature ‘alien bass’ sound is on full display here as we’re treated to a wild bass heater boasting some incredibly creative sound design and captivating lyrics. The single is slated to be the title track for Shlump’s upcoming EP, and if this tune is any indicator of what we can expect from the full project then we’re certainly excited. See what we mean by streaming the single below and be on the lookout for more standout WAKAAN releases in the near future.

Shlump – Drift Away | Stream

Categories

