LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Leaves The Darkness Behind With Fourth Single ‘New Day’ + Announces Her Upcoming Album & Tour

One of electronic music’s most highly acclaimed artists, Alison Wonderland, has dropped her brand new single, “New Day”, AND announced the details of her upcoming third studio album, Loner. Set to release on May 6th, via Astralwerks, Loner dives into Alison’s psyche throughout the course of pandemic issued lockdowns. Throughout a period of isolation and darkness Alison turned to music to process – revisiting old diaries and previous albums Alison listened back to who she used to be, “a victim.” She states:

“I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

Her latest single “New Day” expresses the feeling of falling in love with life and the potential each day holds. A powerful message encouraging her fans/listeners to find their light at the end of a dark tunnel. Alongside this single we are also treated to an official music video, check it out below! Be sure to also catch Alison Wonderland as she sets out on her spring headline, Loner Tour, hitting cities like Los Angeles & Brooklyn, to festivals such as Ultra & BUKU. After 4 long years we are finally getting more Alison Wonderland and we could not be more stoked!!

Alison Wonderland – “New Day” | Stream

