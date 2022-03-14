Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Leaves The Darkness Behind With Fourth Single ‘New Day’ + Announces Her Upcoming Album & Tour

LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Leaves The Darkness Behind With Fourth Single ‘New Day’ + Announces Her Upcoming Album & Tour

by Leave a Comment

One of electronic music’s most highly acclaimed artists, Alison Wonderland, has dropped her brand new single, “New Day”, AND announced the details of her upcoming third studio album, Loner. Set to release on May 6th, via Astralwerks, Loner dives into Alison’s psyche throughout the course of pandemic issued lockdowns. Throughout a period of isolation and darkness Alison turned to music to process – revisiting old diaries and previous albums Alison listened back to who she used to be, “a victim.” She states:

“I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

Her latest single “New Day” expresses the feeling of falling in love with life and the potential each day holds. A powerful message encouraging her fans/listeners to find their light at the end of a dark tunnel. Alongside this single we are also treated to an official music video, check it out below! Be sure to also catch Alison Wonderland as she sets out on her spring headline, Loner Tour, hitting cities like Los Angeles & Brooklyn, to festivals such as Ultra & BUKU. After 4 long years we are finally getting more Alison Wonderland and we could not be more stoked!!

Alison Wonderland – “New Day” | Stream

LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Leaves The Darkness Behind With Fourth Single ‘New Day’ + Announces Her Upcoming Album & Tour

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend