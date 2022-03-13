Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Duo, EAZYBAKED, Unleash Their Debut Album, 'INTERTWINED' And Announce Their Spring Headline Tour

Eric Ray & Andrew Principe, better known as EAZYBAKED, have finally unveiled their debut album, INTERTWINED. Having released a slew of singles and EPs since 2014 the 10-track album has been a long time coming. However, INTERTWINED, takes a drastically different approach with their sound design; stepping away from their traditional styles and crunchy sound design, this album conveys an unexpected intensity and warmth, yet still encompassing their experimental bass style. In addition to showcasing their new style, the duo also collaborated with dance music’s most prominent, up and coming, sonic innovators VCTREOf The Trees. EAZYBAKED also shared their mentality behind the album:

“With so much time alone and so much changing around us every single day, it was a perfecttime for us to take a step back and think about what our trajectory should be. It was just writingmusic that felt good and gave us an escape.”

Alongside their debut album drop the duo also announced their stacked spring headline ‘INTERTWINED TOUR’. Hitting cities across the US there is no stopping these guys! Check out their tour flyer below and be sure to stream INTERTWINED now!

LISTEN: Rising Duo, EAZYBAKED, Unleash Their Debut Album, ‘INTERTWINED’ And Announce Their Spring Headline Tour

