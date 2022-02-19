Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex & Kaytranada Post Photo Together Sparking Collaboration Rumors

Skrillex and Kaytranada are heavyweights in the industry without a doubt. Both guys have been around for more than a decade at this point and have so many classics released it’s hard to keep track of. Today, Kaytra took to IG to share this photo of the two together, and Sonny went along to repost it as well. It’s hard not to believe that the two are cooking up some heat together…at least we hope so as it goes without saying that a collaboration between the two would be absolutely crazy.

