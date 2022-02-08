Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Announces Her Third Studio Album is Officially Done

Alison Wonderland shared some special news this evening by announcing the completion of her THIRD ALBUM. While information regarding the album is still under wraps we know Alison has created something incredibly special that she cannot wait to share with us. This news arrives on the heels of another huge announcement – her upcoming tour! Aptly titled, “I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet” tour. Hitting major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, & Brooklyn Alison Wonderland season is fast upon us! Grab your tickets here, and check back with RTT for any AW album updates!

