Skrillex Spotted with Jordan Peterson at Recent Speaking Gig in Miami

Skrillex seems to be laying low lately, but yesterday his name started trending on twitter alongside an unexpected name: Jordan Peterson. It appears Sonny was a guest at the author’s latest speaking gig in Miami, and he also received a twitter shoutout from Peterson. These are two names we definitely weren’t expecting to see hanging together: check out the tweets + photo below.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/783rU9U9YR — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 5, 2022

Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 4, 2022

