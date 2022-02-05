Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex Spotted with Jordan Peterson at Recent Speaking Gig in Miami

Skrillex seems to be laying low lately, but yesterday his name started trending on twitter alongside an unexpected name: Jordan Peterson. It appears Sonny was a guest at the author’s latest speaking gig in Miami, and he also received a twitter shoutout from Peterson. These are two names we definitely weren’t expecting to see hanging together: check out the tweets + photo below.

