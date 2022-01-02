Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Alison Wonderland Unleashes Her Haunting New Single, “Fear Of Dying” + Music Video

Alison Wonderland boldly kicks off 2022 with her powerful new single, ‘Fear Of Dying’. A track that unpacks the crippling anxiety and fear of losing someone close to you, Alison has once again found a way to let her fans/listeners know they are not alone in this feeling. Accompanied by an equally eerie music video this single showcases her head-spinning drops coupled with her angelic vocals. Her music video, directed by Brandon Dermer, visually represents Alison’s feelings of facing her past in order to grow; she reconnects with her 2018 purple haired self and the two embark on a dark, emotional path to self discovery. Alongside new music Alison is also preparing for her headline show at The Shrine in Los Angeles on April 1st, tickets are on sale now! Check out her music video below and look forward to hearing much more from Alison this coming year!

