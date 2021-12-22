10 Sets You Can’t Miss At Lights All Night

In just a few days, Lights All Night will return to Dallas Market Hall for a sold-out NYE celebration, and to say we’re excited is an understatement. Ready to get to explore their one-of-a-kind atmosphere and stages, we’re sharing the top 10 sets that you won’t want to miss. Peep our list below and let us know what other artists you’re interested in catching at LAN. We’ll see you at the biggest end-of-the-year party in Texas.

Thursday, December 30

Who: 1788-L

Where: Supernova Stage, 7:15-8:15

If you haven’t caught a 1788-L set, you’ve been missing out on some killer tunes. Riding high on glitched-out bass vibes, 1788-L is the perfect set to jump-start your Lights All Night experience.

Who: Eazybaked B2B Sumthin Sumthin

Where: Plant Prime Stage, 9:15-10:45

Sumthin Sumthin has been on our watch list for a few years now, and we’re excited to check out the madness that a b2b with Eazybaked is sure to bring. Listen to their latest singles below to get a feel for the artists. Who knows, they could be your new favorite after Lights All Night.





Who: Subtronics

Where: Supernova Stage, 10:00-11:00

Subtronics is a beast live, who shows no mercy, so if you plan on going to any set on this list, we hope it’s this one. Perfect for headbangers that need to cut loose and break their necks, you can expect Subtronics to drop only the filthiest bangers in his upcoming set at LAN.

Who: Effin

Where: Planet Prime, 10:45-12:00

If you haven’t caught Effin before, let me prepare you for the insanity of one of his sets. Fueled with dubstep and bass drops, Effin always brings the heat and throws down. If you’re a fan of Peekaboo, Sullivan King, or Subtronics, this is the set for you.

Who: Jansten

Where: Planet Prime, 12:00-1:00

One of the most underrated sets we’ve ever caught was Jansten at Lost Lands in 2019, and he did not hold back. With a steady mix of hard-hitting dubstep and DnB, Jansten usually comes out swinging, so be prepared for an intense set from start to finish.

Friday, December 31

Who: Chee

Where: Intergalactic Stage, 8:15-9:15

One of the artists that we’re most excited to see at Lights All Night this year is Chee. Known for his delivery of deep, dark bass tracks laced with hip-hop undertones, Chee is the perfect set for fans of Eprom and G Jones. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this set.

Who: ARMNHMR

Where: Intergalactic Stage, 10:15-11:15

Sometimes when you’ve been going hard at a festival, you need a moment to embrace your inner feels while still embracing the heat of some dope bass drops. Don’t worry because ARMNHMR has got you covered. Known for embracing all spectrums of EDM, ARMNHMR is the breath of fresh air you need before finishing your festival experience with the heavier headliner sets.

Who: Svdden Death

Where: Intergalactic Stage, 11:30-12:30

If you need to have your mind melted with some bass therapy, then SVDDEN DEATH is the set you need in your life. Known for throwing down relentless, neck-breaking sets, SVDDEN DEATH is an adventure through the wilder parts of EDM. Enjoy the madness and stream his latest single below.

Who: DJ Snake

Where: Supernova Stage, 12:40-2:00

If you’ve been to a DJ Snake show, then you know exactly how crazy they can get. Whether he’s dropping his current radio hits or destroying you with his harder anthems, DJ Snake is one of the most versatile sets that you can experience live, and an excellent way of ending your Lights All Night experience.

Who: BTSM

Where: Intergalactic Stage, 12:40-2:00

If DJ Snake isn’t the way you want to end your Lights All Night experience, then we hope you’ll be hitting BTSM’s closing set. Loaded with insane visuals, heavy bass drops, BTSM never fails to deliver a unique experience. If it’s your first time seeing them, make sure to bring some refraction glasses to get the full effect of their laser lights and visuals.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lights All Night Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

10 Sets You Can’t Miss At Lights All Night