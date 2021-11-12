Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lights All Night Adds Deadmau5, Malaa + More To Massive NYE Lineup

After a sold-out 10th anniversary celebration in 2019, Lights All Night (LAN) is ready to ring in the new year at Dallas Market Hall this coming December 30 and 31 with some of the hottest dance and electronic music acts.

Attendees can dance the night away with performances from headliners Above & BeyondDJ SnakeIllenium, and Deadmau5, while checking out sets from Subtronics, MALAA,  CharlestheFirst, SVDDEN DEATHBlack Tiger Sex Machine, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Lights All Night and snag your tickets below.  

Dec. 30 and 31, 2021

Dallas Market Hall

Dallas, Texas

