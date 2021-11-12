After a sold-out 10th anniversary celebration in 2019, Lights All Night (LAN) is ready to ring in the new year at Dallas Market Hall this coming December 30 and 31 with some of the hottest dance and electronic music acts.

Attendees can dance the night away with performances from headliners Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Deadmau5, while checking out sets from Subtronics, MALAA, CharlestheFirst, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Lights All Night and snag your tickets below.

Lights All Night

Dec. 30 and 31, 2021

Dallas Market Hall

Dallas, Texas

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lights All Night Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Lights All Night Adds Deadmau5, Malaa + More To Massive NYE Lineup