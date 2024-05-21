Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: San Pacho Unleashes Sizzling Latin-Tech House Heater “Afloja” with Buitano & Fatboi

LISTEN: San Pacho Unleashes Sizzling Latin-Tech House Heater “Afloja” with Buitano & Fatboi

by Leave a Comment

Prepare to be blown away by San Pacho’s latest release, “Afloja,” now out on Terminal Underground! This fiery track, crafted in collaboration with Buitano and Mexican-American rapper Fatboi, is set to take over every party playlist. “Afloja” is an irresistible blend of Latin-tech house that’s guaranteed to turn any event into an unforgettable dance fest.

“Afloja” perfectly captures the energy and flair of each artist involved. Fatboi’s catchy vocals intertwine with infectious rhythms to create a party anthem that you can’t help but move to. From the moment the track drops, the vibe in the room escalates, making it a must-play at clubs and festivals. San Pacho’s exceptional skill in merging intense Latin sounds with the raw essence of tech house shines through, promising a thrilling experience for everyone.

Get ready to ride the wave of “Afloja” as it storms through dance floors around the globe. This track isn’t just music; it’s a full-blown celebration of rhythm, energy, and pure fun. Crank up the volume and let San Pacho take you on a wild ride with “Afloja.”

San Pacho, originating from Croatia, has rapidly made a name for himself in the tech house genre, thanks to his unique production style. From an early age, influenced by icons like Skrillex, Diplo, and Dillon Francis, San Pacho dedicated himself to creating his unique sound. His journey in music production led to a breakthrough when he released his debut single on Tchami’s renowned label, Confession, in April 2019. This milestone marked the beginning of a series of successful releases that blend tech house and club house elements, earning the support of prominent DJs worldwide.

San Pacho’s track “La Pasion,” a collaboration with Matroda, catapulted him into the spotlight in 2021, garnering significant radio, festival, and club play globally. His momentum continued into 2022 with releases like “Pieces Of Me” and “Pride” on deadmau5’s hau5trap label, and tracks “Elektro” and “Amor,” which topped Beatport charts. His ability to engage fans was further demonstrated with his mixtape “The Vault,” featuring a selection of his infectious, unreleased music.

Both artists, with their distinct styles and backgrounds, continue to influence the music industry, achieving acclaim and a growing fanbase in their respective genres.

San Pacho – Afloja | Stream

LISTEN: San Pacho Unleashes Sizzling Latin-Tech House Heater “Afloja” with Buitano & Fatboi

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend