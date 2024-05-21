LISTEN: San Pacho Unleashes Sizzling Latin-Tech House Heater “Afloja” with Buitano & Fatboi

Prepare to be blown away by San Pacho’s latest release, “Afloja,” now out on Terminal Underground! This fiery track, crafted in collaboration with Buitano and Mexican-American rapper Fatboi, is set to take over every party playlist. “Afloja” is an irresistible blend of Latin-tech house that’s guaranteed to turn any event into an unforgettable dance fest.



“Afloja” perfectly captures the energy and flair of each artist involved. Fatboi’s catchy vocals intertwine with infectious rhythms to create a party anthem that you can’t help but move to. From the moment the track drops, the vibe in the room escalates, making it a must-play at clubs and festivals. San Pacho’s exceptional skill in merging intense Latin sounds with the raw essence of tech house shines through, promising a thrilling experience for everyone.



Get ready to ride the wave of “Afloja” as it storms through dance floors around the globe. This track isn’t just music; it’s a full-blown celebration of rhythm, energy, and pure fun. Crank up the volume and let San Pacho take you on a wild ride with “Afloja.”



San Pacho, originating from Croatia, has rapidly made a name for himself in the tech house genre, thanks to his unique production style. From an early age, influenced by icons like Skrillex, Diplo, and Dillon Francis, San Pacho dedicated himself to creating his unique sound. His journey in music production led to a breakthrough when he released his debut single on Tchami’s renowned label, Confession, in April 2019. This milestone marked the beginning of a series of successful releases that blend tech house and club house elements, earning the support of prominent DJs worldwide.



San Pacho’s track “La Pasion,” a collaboration with Matroda, catapulted him into the spotlight in 2021, garnering significant radio, festival, and club play globally. His momentum continued into 2022 with releases like “Pieces Of Me” and “Pride” on deadmau5’s hau5trap label, and tracks “Elektro” and “Amor,” which topped Beatport charts. His ability to engage fans was further demonstrated with his mixtape “The Vault,” featuring a selection of his infectious, unreleased music.



Both artists, with their distinct styles and backgrounds, continue to influence the music industry, achieving acclaim and a growing fanbase in their respective genres.

