Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Ali Rez Shares Hypnotizing New Single, “Everything On the Menu is Vegan”

LISTEN: Ali Rez Shares Hypnotizing New Single, “Everything On the Menu is Vegan”

by Leave a Comment

Rising singer-songwriter Ali Rez’s musical endeavors usually reflect his life experiences as well as his dedication to protecting the planet, and his newest release “Everything on the Menu is Vegan” is a clever testament to that. Produced by Woodro Skillson, the record pulls from both house and techno influences, weaving in a mesmerizing bassline for Rez to layer a vocal hook over. The result is an infectious dance heater carrying a unique flair that becomes catchier and catchier the longer you listen. Hear what we mean below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

As a Vegan, it can be kinda terrifying going into a restaurant for the first time and not knowing if an item on the menu is vegan. I was first inspired to write the song when I ate at Vertical Diner in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first time. Upon reading the menu, I became nervous reading things like ‘chicken sandwich,’ or ‘jerk chicken burrito.’ But when the waiter approached, I was reassured that ‘Everything on the Menu is Vegan!’”

Ali Rez – Everything on the Menu is Vegan | Stream

LISTEN: Ali Rez Shares Hypnotizing New Single, “Everything On the Menu is Vegan”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend