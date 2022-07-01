Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: San Pacho Unleashes Summer House Heater “Trompeta”

Riding high from a successful release streak in 2022, San Pacho is ready to dominate your speakers.  Following his recent singles “Pride” and “Amor,” San Pacho is heating up the summer with his latest single, “Trompeta.”

A smooth combination of fiery mariachi horns blended with thick basslines and crisp percussion, San Pacho delivers a dance-ready anthem set to please the masses that love a Latin-themed house jam.  Ideal for fans of Matroda, 4B, or Wax Motif, San Pacho’s latest single is a must-add to your summer playlist.  Enjoy below.

