LISTEN: San Pacho’s Tech House Takeover Continues with Dance Floor Weapon, “Party People”

It’s hard to find another rising act in the tech house space as exciting as San Pacho. Everything the Croatian act touches turns to dancefloor gold, and this time around is no different in his latest effort, “Party People.” As the title suggests, this one is tailor-made for the club and is sure to get any party bumpin. From the Latin-instrumental influences to classic house sensibilities, this record has everything would want from a house banger and we can’t wait to hear what San Pacho has for us next. In the meantime, stream the energetic dance single via Spotify below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“Party People” is a track I made with the aim of making the most hype live track in my arsenal. The vocals before the drop shouting and calling for the crowd and the euphoric drop is just perfect for a festival track or a pleaser for the hype crowd.”

San Pacho – Party People | Stream

Categories

