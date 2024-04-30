LISTEN: Machinedrum & IMANU Curate Exclusive Playlist For Sol Fest Music & Arts Festival

RTT favorites IMANU & Machinedrum are set to deliver an unforgettable performance this weekend at Sol Fest Music & Arts Festival with a rare b2b. As excitement builds for their set, the duo has curated an exclusive Spotify playlist comprising 28 songs and showcasing a diverse and eclectic range of genres. If this collection of tracks is any indicator of what to expect from their set, then we’re certainly in for a treat. Sol Fest’s third installment promises to be its biggest event yet, boasting a stacked lineup featuring the likes of REZZ, Peekaboo, NGHTMRE, LSDREAM, Of the Trees, and many more. As anticipation mounts, dive into this exclusive playlist below to get a taste of the musical journey that awaits this weekend at the event. And don’t forget to secure your own tickets to the festival to witness these talented artists alongside others

