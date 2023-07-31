Brazilian DJ/producer Maz has joined forces with his compatriot Antdot to unleash an impressive new single, “Sky Father,” also in collaboration with Beacon Bloom. The track arrives via through their own label, Dawn Patrol Records, and marks a significant milestone in Maz’s career as he recently inked a deal with Wasserman booking agency – placing him among an esteemed roster of artists including, Dom Dolla, Fred again.., ODESZA, and more.

As you’ll hear below, “Sky Father” showcases the distinctive styles of both artists, fusing intoxicating melodies progressive house and techno influences. The result is a completely captivating track that artfully balances emotive vocals with an irresistibly groovy sonic landscape. This record is truly a flawless summer anthem tailor-made for the dance floor. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

LISTEN: Maz Fuses House & Techno in Captivating “Sky Father” Single with Antdot and Beacon Bloom