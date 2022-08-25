LISTEN: Antdot & Maz Connect For Uplifting Remix of Zeca Veloso’s “Todo Homem” House Smash

Delivering an impressive remix to an already great track is quite the feat, but rising artists Antdot and Maz make it look easy on their re-imagination of leading Brazilian artist Zeca Veloso’s “Todo Homem” house single. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a beautiful new rendition of the track that’s just as dance-able as it is intoxicating and silky smooth. It’s no wonder the remix has already received early support from the likes of Diplo, Keinemusik, and Vintage Culture, just to name a few. Hear what we mean by streaming the “Todo Homeme” remix below and stay tuned for more heat from these two acts in the (hopefully) near future.

Zeca Veloso – Todo Homem (Antdot & Maz Remix) | Stream

