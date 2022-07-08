GANZ Shares Eerie New Single ft. Beach Season – “Damage”

If you see GANZ attached to a song you might be quick to suspect that you are about to hear some kind of in your face flip or remix that will leave you questioning everything you knew about the original song.
His new single, a collaboration with Beach Season, is a bit more emotional and brings a new flavor to GANZ’s repertoire of songs.
GANZ’s production sets a perfect launchpad for some haunting vocals that crafts a wonderfully well-rounded tune
GANZ – Damage feat. Beach Season | Stream
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About GANZ Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.