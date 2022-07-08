Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

GANZ Shares Eerie New Single ft. Beach Season – “Damage”

If you see GANZ attached to a song you might be quick to suspect that you are about to hear some kind of in your face flip or remix that will leave you questioning everything you knew about the original song.

His new single, a collaboration with Beach Season, is a bit more emotional and brings a new flavor to GANZ’s repertoire of songs.

GANZ’s production sets a perfect launchpad for some haunting vocals that crafts a wonderfully well-rounded tune

