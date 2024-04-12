Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: GANZ Delivers Infectious “Won’t Forget U” Single in Collaboration with New jsaamena Project

LISTEN: GANZ Delivers Infectious “Won’t Forget U” Single in Collaboration with New jsaamena Project

by Leave a Comment

It’s been a joy to watch GANZ’s artistic evolution ever since his iconic ‘Hyperparadise’ flip hooked us a decade ago. Since those early days, the Amsterdam producer’s sonic palette has greatly expanded, as he delves into new territories, namely experimenting with indie, pop, and avant-garde music. Today we’re excited to be sharing the act’s latest genre-defying effort in “Won’t Forget U,” a collaborative effort with jsaamena (GANZ’s latest project). The track arrives via GANZ’s newfound yLewis® label, and, as you’ll hear below, is nothing short of a whirlwind of excitement for listeners. The track bursts with vibrant hues and energy, blending industrial sounds and textures with jazzy chords, pulsating ‘jungle’-inspired beats, and powerful bass lines. The result is nothing short of an infectious dance floor anthem that will get you even more hyped for what else GANZ has in store for us this year. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

GANZ – Won’t Forget U | Stream

LISTEN: GANZ Delivers Infectious “Won’t Forget U” Single in Collaboration with New jsaamena Project

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend