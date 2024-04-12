It’s been a joy to watch GANZ’s artistic evolution ever since his iconic ‘Hyperparadise’ flip hooked us a decade ago. Since those early days, the Amsterdam producer’s sonic palette has greatly expanded, as he delves into new territories, namely experimenting with indie, pop, and avant-garde music. Today we’re excited to be sharing the act’s latest genre-defying effort in “Won’t Forget U,” a collaborative effort with jsaamena (GANZ’s latest project). The track arrives via GANZ’s newfound yLewis® label, and, as you’ll hear below, is nothing short of a whirlwind of excitement for listeners. The track bursts with vibrant hues and energy, blending industrial sounds and textures with jazzy chords, pulsating ‘jungle’-inspired beats, and powerful bass lines. The result is nothing short of an infectious dance floor anthem that will get you even more hyped for what else GANZ has in store for us this year. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

GANZ – Won’t Forget U | Stream

LISTEN: GANZ Delivers Infectious “Won’t Forget U” Single in Collaboration with New jsaamena Project