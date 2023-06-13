ILLENIUM Slated to Make EDM History with “Trilogy: Colorado” 3-Set Performance this Weekend

Decorated producer ILLENIUM is slated to make history in Denver on June 17, as he takes the stage at Empower Field at Mile High for his anticipated Trilogy: Colorado performance.This historic event not only marks the largest EDM gathering in Colorado’s history but also features the most extensive use of LED panels ever seen in the state. If that wasn’t enough, the Denver native and Grammy award nominee is playing three unique set, fully embodying this trilogy concept. The production promises a hardcore “metal” vibe, with lasers, pyrotechnics, and flames enhancing the visual experience. In addition to surprise guest performances, this unprecedented show serves as the perfect platform to promote ILLENIUM’s self-titled album released back in April. This is certainly a show you don’t want to miss, so grab some tickets by clicking the link below and check out the set times for this weekend as well.

SET TIMES FOR TRILOGY!! CAN’T WAIT FOR SATURDAY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DneHFhQfO6 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) June 12, 2023

