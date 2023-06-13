Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ILLENIUM Slated to Make EDM History with “Trilogy: Colorado” 3-Set Performance this Weekend

ILLENIUM Slated to Make EDM History with “Trilogy: Colorado” 3-Set Performance this Weekend

by Leave a Comment

Decorated producer ILLENIUM is slated to make history in Denver on June 17, as he takes the stage at Empower Field at Mile High for his anticipated Trilogy: Colorado performance.This historic event not only marks the largest EDM gathering in Colorado’s history but also features the most extensive use of LED panels ever seen in the state. If that wasn’t enough, the Denver native and Grammy award nominee is playing three unique set, fully embodying this trilogy concept. The production promises a hardcore “metal” vibe, with lasers, pyrotechnics, and flames enhancing the visual experience. In addition to surprise guest performances, this unprecedented show serves as the perfect platform to promote ILLENIUM’s self-titled album released back in April. This is certainly a show you don’t want to miss, so grab some tickets by clicking the link below and check out the set times for this weekend as well.

Trilogy: Colorado Tickets

ILLENIUM Slated to Make EDM History with “Trilogy: Colorado” 3-Set Performance this Weekend

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend