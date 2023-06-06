Earlier this week RL Grime wiped his instagram account of all content. Rumors of new music have been stirring. RL Grime hasn’t released an LP in nearly 5 years since his last album, “Nova”, went on to be critically acclaimed.

Recently RL Grime’s label, “Sable Valley”, has been absolutely killing it. Release, after release, the label cannot seem to miss. With artists such as ISOxo, Juelz, Deadcrow, Knock2, Jawns, and more, Sable Valley has an arsenal of talent. So what can we expect from RL himself?

Many consider RL Grime to be one of the essential tastemaker’s for the genre’s and sub-genres of electronic trap music. With little information aside from the artist wiping his instagram account, we can only speculate to what the artist is preparing for. Are we going to get Sable Valley Summer Vol. 4? Or perhaps has the artist been quietly prepping his third LP?

For now all that we can do is wait, but be sure to check back here for any news pertaining to new music from RL Grime or his label, Sable Valley.

RL Grime Sparks New Album Rumors After Wiping Instagram Feed