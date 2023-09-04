Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: RL Grime Drops Captivating "RUSH 001" Mix Ahead of Anticipated New Album

RL Grime is back in full album mode after recently announcing his PLAY trilogy, slated for release on September 15th. Today, the trap kingpin decided to treat us early with an exclusive new mix, with the intention of giving fans some added context behind what helped inspire this new album. As you’ll hear below, we’re shown a whole new side of the producer in this mix – stream it below on YouTube and read what the artist himself has to say about this new mix as well.

As we approach the release of PLAY, wanted to give some context as to what inspired this section of the album. RUSH is the third of three 7-track audio experiences on PLAY, a new space grounded in some of my deepest musical inspirations; house, future breaks, garage and techno. It’s let me push into sounds that cross that bridge from the club to a very direct experience of the music. Immersed in the sound, headphones on. Whether you’re running, gaming, working or traveling – the ultimate flow stateRL GRIME

