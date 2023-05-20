Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Kaytranda & Aminé Unleash Anticipated Collaborative Album, “KAYTRAMINÉ”

Kaytranada and Aminé have joined forces to deliver on their captivating new collab album, KAYTRAMINÉ. As you’ll hear below, the highly-anticipated project showcases the unique and genre-blending abilities of both artists; from Kaytranada’s signature production style and Aminé’s charismatic flow, the EP is a sonic journey that arrives just in time for summer. The duo effortlessly combines elements of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, pushing boundaries and creating a refreshing sound that defies categorization. Hear what we mean by streaming the album below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

