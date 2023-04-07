LISTEN: Kaytranada & Aminé Drop First Single Off Collab Album, “4EVA” feat. Pharrell

Kaytranada and Aminé coming together as KAYTRAMINÉ with a debut collaboration album on the way just feels right. Today the newfound duo has released the first single “4EVA” off their debut project and it’s a heater. As you’ll hear below, the track features wavy production from Kaytra, witty wordplay from Aminé, and a stellar feature courtesy of Pharrell. Check out the record via Spotify and stay on the lookout for the full album coming soon.

Kaytranada & Aminé – 4EVA (feat. Pharrell) | Stream

