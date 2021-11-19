LISTEN: Kaytranada Unleashes Must-Hear New EP, “Intimidated”

Kaytranada is back with his first dedicated project since the release of his GRAMMY Award-winning album Bubba. This time around, we’re treated to a wavy three track EP showcasing the producer’s iconic style from front to to back. The features on this release are also incredible, as we’re treated to collaborations with H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy. But enough talking – stream Kaytranada’s new Intimidated EP via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Kaytranada – Intimidated (EP) | Stream

