LISTEN: The Toxic Avenger Unleashes Must-Hear Extended Version of “Yes Future” Album

The Toxic Avenger returned last November with perhaps his most impressive and versatile project to date in Yes Future. Dabbling across a wide-ranging amalgamation of sonic influences, the 15-track album is nothing short of a captivating journey that pays homage to both The Toxic Avenger’s decorated history and dance music as a whole. From synthetic and organic electro to nu-disco/French-touch, this LP boasts an incredible vibe that you’ll have to listen to yourself to believe.

Now, after allowing the album to be in the world for a few months, The Toxic Avenger is back with an exciting new update on the project: an extended version of Yes Future, which features eight new extended version tracks from the LP. As you’ll hear below, this extended version breathes new life into this project and we’re loving the new perspective the renowned producer effortlessly gives on on this new release. Stream Yes Future as well as the extended version below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

The Toxic Avenger – Yes Future (Extended) | Stream

The Toxic Avenger – Yes Future | Stream

