The Toxic Avenger is back with a vengeance in possibly his most versatile and impressive project since his original debut over 15 years ago. The artist’s upcoming studio album,Yes Future, officially releases on November 4th and is slated to showcase all of the best elements modern electronic music has to offer. Today we’re given the first glimpse of this production masterclass in the project’s lead single, “Getting Started.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a hypnotizing, infectious dance cut boasting crisp percussion, intoxicating melodies, and an incredibly catchy vocal sample that acts as the backbone for the track. Stream the single below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“For the first time, I tried to do a real album opening track. Something that lands there and defines the contours of the album. I like to work on these bits of voice which are simple at the base and to create virtual harmonies There is in this opening track an ele- ment that you will often find throughout the disc: The bass is a base of DX7, I wanted to return to this synth, made by Yamaha in the early 80s and which flooded the market with pop songs of those years.” – The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger – Getting Started | Stream

LISTEN: The Toxic Avenger Returns with Intoxicating New Lead Album Single, “Getting Started”