Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: The Toxic Avenger Returns with Intoxicating New Lead Album Single, “Getting Started”

LISTEN: The Toxic Avenger Returns with Intoxicating New Lead Album Single, “Getting Started”

by Leave a Comment

The Toxic Avenger is back with a vengeance in possibly his most versatile and impressive project since his original debut over 15 years ago. The artist’s upcoming studio album,Yes Future, officially releases on November 4th and is slated to showcase all of the best elements modern electronic music has to offer. Today we’re given the first glimpse of this production masterclass in the project’s lead single, “Getting Started.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a hypnotizing, infectious dance cut boasting crisp percussion, intoxicating melodies, and an incredibly catchy vocal sample that acts as the backbone for the track. Stream the single below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“For the first time, I tried to do a real album opening track. Something that lands there and defines the contours of the album. I like to work on these bits of voice which are simple at the base and to create virtual harmonies There is in this opening track an ele- ment that you will often find throughout the disc: The bass is a base of DX7, I wanted to return to this synth, made by Yamaha in the early 80s and which flooded the market with pop songs of those years.” – The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger – Getting Started | Stream

LISTEN: The Toxic Avenger Returns with Intoxicating New Lead Album Single, “Getting Started”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend