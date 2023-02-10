Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: aboywithabag Makes His Presence Known With “Club Chennai”

Chicago-based artist and music producer, aboywithabag, is on the rise with his unique fusion of Bollywood and southern Indian flavors with trendy electronic beats. 

Drawing inspiration from legends like Chris Lake, Prok & Fitch, and A.R. Rahman, aboywithabag has been dedicated to making his mark in the music industry. “Club Chennai” is the perfect example of his efforts, as he combines the essence of old-school Bollywood with modern house music to create a track that will be a hit in festivals, clubs, and parties.

“Club Chennai,” is a journey through the sounds and rhythms of Chennai, bringing the taste in music to listeners all around the world. Aboywithabag’s fearless and courageous approach to music production has resulted in a unique sound that sets him apart from others and puts him at the forefront of the new era of progressive, inclusive, and diverse music.

