Super Duper, the Nashville-based electronic artist, is back with a double single release titled “Silver Lining” and “Seasons.” The two tracks showcase his talent for blending modern production with nostalgic inspiration. “Silver Lining” is a 90s-inspired dance track featuring Daniella Mason’s energetic vocals, while “Seasons” is a more chilled-out, laid-back track drawing inspiration from 90s hip-hop. With his unique and powerful productions, Super Duper continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting electronic artists in the scene.

LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Double Single Release, “Silver Lining” and “Seasons”