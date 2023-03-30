Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Double Single Release, "Silver Lining" and "Seasons"

Super Duper, the Nashville-based electronic artist, is back with a double single release titled “Silver Lining” and “Seasons.” The two tracks showcase his talent for blending modern production with nostalgic inspiration. “Silver Lining” is a 90s-inspired dance track featuring Daniella Mason’s energetic vocals, while “Seasons” is a more chilled-out, laid-back track drawing inspiration from 90s hip-hop. With his unique and powerful productions, Super Duper continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting electronic artists in the scene.

